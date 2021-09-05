Vaccination camps today

COVID-19 vaccination camps will be held at the following places in the city on Monday:

Covishield would be administered at - V.S. Mahal, Srirangam; Ramanuja Koodam, Damodara Krishnan Temple Street, Srirangam; Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College; Anganwadi Center, Geethapuram; Chidambaram Mahal, Melachinthamani; A.P. Mahal, Bharathiar Street; Renganathan Park, Melakasipalayam; Dr.Maduram Corporation Higher Secondary School E.B Road; Anganwadi Center, Periyar Nagar, Varaganeri; Sri Yadukula Sangam Middle School; Corporation School, Valluvar Nagar, Varaganeri; Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School Ponmalaipatti; St. Mary's School, Ponmalaipatti; Periyar College Of Pharmaceutical Sciences, KK Nagar Main Road; Corporation School, Subramaniyapuram; RS Puram Park; Orchard School, Sathanur Road, KK Nagar; Anganwadi Center, Ramji Nagar; Corporation School, Khajapettai; St. Anne's School, Melapudur; Corporation Water tank Complex, Karumandapam; Anganwadi Center, Periyamilaguparai; Corporation School, Tennur; Madrasa-E-Mugamadiar Middle School, Palakkarai; Bishop Heber College, Vayalur Road; Corporation School, Kora Street; Cauvery College, Annamalai Nagar; Anganwadi Center, Panchavarnaswamy Temple Street, Woraiyur; S.M. High School, Woraiyur; Selva Mahal, Keezha Ambikapuram; Urumu Dhanalakshmi College, Kattur; Nala Sangam, Balaji Nagar, Thiruverumbur and Corporation School, Bhagavathipuram, Thiruverumbur.

Three hundred doses of the vaccine would be available at each of the camps. Also, 360 doses of Covaxin would be available at Devar Hall and Anganwadi Center, Mela Panchapur. The camps would begin at 9.30 a.m., a Corporation press release said.