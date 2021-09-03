Vaccination camps today

COVID-19 vaccination camps will be held at the following places in the city on Saturday:

Anganwadi Centre, Thiruvadi Street, Srirangam; Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College; Corporation Primary School, Thiruvalarcholai; Chidambaram Mahal, Old Karur Road; Bishop Heber School, Teppakulam; Thevar Hall; Thiraviam Pillai Park, Big Bazaar Street; Dr. Maduram – Corporation Higher Secondary School, E. B. Road; Corporation Overhead Water Tank Complex, Sangiliandapuram; Corporation Middle School, Valluvar Nagar, Varaganeri; St. Mary's Nursery and Primary School, Ponmalaipatti; Periyar Maniammai College campus, KK Nagar Main Road; Mullai Nagar Park, Wireless Road; Corporation Ward Office, Rajaram Road, KK Nagar; Little Flower School, Crawford; Anganwadi Centre, Pirattiyur; Corporation School, Kajapettai; Bishop Heber School, Melapudur; Anganwadi Centre, Periya Milaguparai; Corporation Water Reservoir Complex, Karumandapam; Anganwadi Centre, Bharathi Nagar, Thennur; Bishop Heber College, Vayalur Road; Kingsley Matriculation School, Vayalur Road; SM High School, Woraiyur; Anganwadi Centre, Panchavarnasamy Temple Street, Woraiyur; Cauvery College, Annamalai Nagar; Corporation School, Kuratheru; Philomena Middle School, Kattur; Urumu Dhanalakshmi College, Kattur; Corporation School, Ellakudi, Tiruverumbur; and Nalasangam, Kailash Nagar.

Three hundred and eighty Covishield doses would be administered at each of these camps.

Three hundred and eighty doses of Covaxin would be administered at each of the following camps: Corporation zonal Office, Srirangam; Lakshmi Nursery and Primary School Ariyamangalam; Corporation School, Military Colony, Ponmalai; and All Saints School, Pattabiraman Street, Anna Nagar, Thennur.

The camps would begin at 9.30 a.m., a Corporation press release said.