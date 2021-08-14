Vaccination camps today

TIRUCHI

14 August 2021 21:23 IST

COVID 19 vaccines would be administered at the following vaccination camps in the city on Sunday:

Five hundred doses of Covishield would be administered at each of the camps at St. Antony School, Renga Nagar, Edamalaipattipudur; Corporation Elementary School, Valluvar Nagar, Varaganeri; Corporation Middle School, Keezha Kalkandarkottai; Syed Murthuza Higher Secondary School, Palakkarai; R. C. Middle School, Mela Kalkandarkottai; Urban Primary Health Centre, Thiruvanaikovil; Corporation Middle School, Sengulam Colony; Community Centre, Kallukuzhi; Satheesh Elementary School, Big Sourashtra Street, Tharanallur; St.Mary’s Nursery and Primary School, Ponmalaipatti; Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School, Puthur; and Divine Nursery and Primary School, TRP Nagar, Khajamalai.

Seven hundred and fifty doses of Covaxin would be administered at each of the camps at Anna Nagar Pallivasal, North Kattur; E. R. Higher Secondary School, Chinthamani; Corporation School, Kuratheru; and St. Xavier School, Varaganeri.

The camps will start at 9.30 a.m., a Corporation press release said.