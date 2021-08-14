Tiruchirapalli

Vaccination camps today

COVID 19 vaccines would be administered at the following vaccination camps in the city on Sunday:

Five hundred doses of Covishield would be administered at each of the camps at St. Antony School, Renga Nagar, Edamalaipattipudur; Corporation Elementary School, Valluvar Nagar, Varaganeri; Corporation Middle School, Keezha Kalkandarkottai; Syed Murthuza Higher Secondary School, Palakkarai; R. C. Middle School, Mela Kalkandarkottai; Urban Primary Health Centre, Thiruvanaikovil; Corporation Middle School, Sengulam Colony; Community Centre, Kallukuzhi; Satheesh Elementary School, Big Sourashtra Street, Tharanallur; St.Mary’s Nursery and Primary School, Ponmalaipatti; Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School, Puthur; and Divine Nursery and Primary School, TRP Nagar, Khajamalai.

Seven hundred and fifty doses of Covaxin would be administered at each of the camps at Anna Nagar Pallivasal, North Kattur; E. R. Higher Secondary School, Chinthamani; Corporation School, Kuratheru; and St. Xavier School, Varaganeri.

The camps will start at 9.30 a.m., a Corporation press release said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 14, 2021 9:24:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/vaccination-camps-today/article35916325.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY