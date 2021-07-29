Tiruchirapalli

Vaccination camps today in city

COVID 19 vaccination camps would be held at the following places in the city on Friday:

Covishield doses would be administered at Kanchiamman Middle School, Teppakulatheru; Maternity Centre, Mela Chinthamani; SIT College, Ariyamangalam; Corporation Elementary School, near Khajapettai Overhead Drinking Water Tank; Corporation Middle School, Ellakudi; Seva Sangam Girls Higher Secondary School, Cantonment; St. Mary’s Nursery and Primary School, Ponmalaipatti; Nesam Centre, Pudutheru, Sembattu; Uzhavar Sandhai, Thennur; St. Francis School, Shanmuga Nagar West Extension; and Jaganmatha School, K. K. Nagar. Three-fifty doses would be administered at each of these camps.

Thousand Covaxin shots (second doses only) each would be administered at the camps to be held at Kalaiarangam Mahal and Thevar Hall, West Boulevard Road.

The camps will commence at 9.30 a.m., according to a Corporation press release.


