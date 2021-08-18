Tiruchirapalli

Vaccination camps to be held in Tiruchi city today

COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at the following camps in the city on Thursday:

Covishield

Three hundred doses of Covishield vaccines will be administered at each of the camps to be held Anganwadi centre, Poosari Street; Little Flower School, Crawford; Renganathan Park, Mela Kasipalayam; and Maduram Higher Secondary School, East Boulevard Road.

Covaxin

Three hundred doses of Covaxin will be administered at the camp to be held at Syed Murtuza Higher Secondary School, Marakkadai.

The camps will commence at 9.30 a.m., a Corporation press release said here on Wednesday.


