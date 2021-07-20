Vaccination camps to be conducted today

TIRUCHI

20 July 2021 22:33 IST

Covishield doses to be administered

Covishield doses will be administered at the following vaccination camps in Tiruchi city on Wednesday:

Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Srirangam; and Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School, Teppakulam, in Srirangam zone; Corporation High School, Ambikapuram; Corporation Elementary School, near Khajapettai Overhead Tank; and Corporation Elementary School, Bhagavathipuram, Tiruverumbur in Ariyamangalam zone; Infant Jesus Matric School, Edamalaipattipudur; Corporation High School, Mela Kalkandarkotai and Kalaiarangam Mahal in Golden Rock Zone; Corporation Elementary School, Thennur (Opposite to EB Office); and Corporation High School, Kaliamman Temple Street, Edamalaipattipdur in K.Abishekapuram zone.

The camps will commence at 9.30 a.m. and tokens will be issued by medical officers from 8.30 a.m., a Corporation press release said.