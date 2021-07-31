Vaccination camps in Tiruchi

31 July 2021 21:24 IST

TIRUCHI

COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at the following vaccination camps in the city on Sunday:

Covishield vaccines would be administered at Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College, Thiruvanaikoil, Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School, Teppakulam, Seshasayee Institute of Technology (SIT) College, Holy Redeemers Girls Higher Secondary School, Government Syed Murtaza Higher Secondary School and Corporation Elementary School, Bhagavathipuram, Kalaimahal Matriculation Higher Secondary School (second dose only), Panchayat Union Middle School, Melkalkandarkottai, S.M. Higher Secondary School, Woraiyur (second dose only), Anna Nagar Uzhavar Sandhai and Gandhipuram anganwadi.

Advertising

Advertising

Covaxin (second dose only) would be administered at Kalaiarangam Mahal.

The camps will commence at 9.30 a.m, according to a press release from the Tiruchi City Corporation.