Vaccination camps in Tiruchi today

COVID-19 vaccination camps will be held at the following places in the city on Sunday:

Corporation Zonal Office, Srirangam; North Devi School, Srirangam; Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College, Thiruvanaikovil; Akilandeswari School, Thiruvanaikovil; Anganwadi Centre, Poosari Street; Anganwadi Centre, Rockfort; Thevar Hall; Muyal mark Mahal, Nadu Guzilli Street, Maduhuram Corporation School, East Boulevard Road; Lakshmi Nursery School, Ariyamangalam; Sri Yadukula Sangam Middle School, Edatheru; Nagammai Street Library, Mela Kalkandarkottai; Anganwadi Centre, Arjun Nagar, Mela Kalkandarkottai; Corporation Middle School, Anganwadi Centre, Kallukuzhi, AIMAN College of Arts and Science, Sathanur; Little Flower School, Crawford; Kalaimagal School, Edamalaipattipudur; Corporation School, Khajapettai; Anganwadi Centre, Syed Nagar, Marsinghpet; St.John’s Vestry Higher Secondary School; Anganwadi Centre, Periya Milaguparai; All Saints School, Pattabiraman Street, Thennur; Anganwadi Centre, Bharathi Nagar, Thennur; CE School, Vannarapettai; R.C.School, Uyyakondan Thirumalai; Anganwadi Centre, Salai Road; Corporation School, Kuratheru; S. M. Higher Secondary School, Woraiyur; Anganwadi Centre; Panchavarnaswamy Temple Street, Woraiyur; and SIT, Ariyamangalam. A total of 420 doses of Covishield would be administered at each of these camps.

A total of 220 doses of Covaxin would be administered at each of the camps to be held at Mukkulathor Higher Secondary School, Tiruverumbur; Anganwadi Centre, Malligaipuram; Kottapattu Refugee Camp; and Corporation Ward Office-Ward 65, Tiruverumbur. The camps would begin at 9.30 a.m., a Corporation press release said.