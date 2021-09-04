Tiruchirapalli

Vaccination camps in Tiruchi today

COVID-19 vaccination camps will be held at the following places in the city on Sunday:

Corporation Zonal Office, Srirangam; North Devi School, Srirangam; Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College, Thiruvanaikovil; Akilandeswari School, Thiruvanaikovil; Anganwadi Centre, Poosari Street; Anganwadi Centre, Rockfort; Thevar Hall; Muyal mark Mahal, Nadu Guzilli Street, Maduhuram Corporation School, East Boulevard Road; Lakshmi Nursery School, Ariyamangalam; Sri Yadukula Sangam Middle School, Edatheru; Nagammai Street Library, Mela Kalkandarkottai; Anganwadi Centre, Arjun Nagar, Mela Kalkandarkottai; Corporation Middle School, Anganwadi Centre, Kallukuzhi, AIMAN College of Arts and Science, Sathanur; Little Flower School, Crawford; Kalaimagal School, Edamalaipattipudur; Corporation School, Khajapettai; Anganwadi Centre, Syed Nagar, Marsinghpet; St.John’s Vestry Higher Secondary School; Anganwadi Centre, Periya Milaguparai; All Saints School, Pattabiraman Street, Thennur; Anganwadi Centre, Bharathi Nagar, Thennur; CE School, Vannarapettai; R.C.School, Uyyakondan Thirumalai; Anganwadi Centre, Salai Road; Corporation School, Kuratheru; S. M. Higher Secondary School, Woraiyur; Anganwadi Centre; Panchavarnaswamy Temple Street, Woraiyur; and SIT, Ariyamangalam. A total of 420 doses of Covishield would be administered at each of these camps.

A total of 220 doses of Covaxin would be administered at each of the camps to be held at Mukkulathor Higher Secondary School, Tiruverumbur; Anganwadi Centre, Malligaipuram; Kottapattu Refugee Camp; and Corporation Ward Office-Ward 65, Tiruverumbur. The camps would begin at 9.30 a.m., a Corporation press release said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 4, 2021 8:26:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/vaccination-camps-in-tiruchi-today/article36293647.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY