Tiruchirapalli

Vaccination camps in Tiruchi today

Covishield doses will be administered at the following vaccination camps in the city on Thursday:

Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Srirangam (second dose only); Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School, Teppakulam; and Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College in Srirangam zone; Corporation High School, Ambikapuram (Second dose only); Corporation Elementary School, Bhagavathipuram, Tiruverumbur; and Servite Matric School, Duraisamypuram in Ariyamangalam zone; Infant Jesus Matric School, Edamalaipattipudur ( (Second dose only)); Mukkulathor High School, Thanjavur Road, and Kalaiarangam Mahal in Golden Rock Zone; Corporation Elementary School, Thennur (Opposite to EB Office – Second dose only); Corporation High School, Kaliamman Temple Street, Edamalaipattipdur, and St.John’s Vestry Higher Secondary School, in K.Abishekapuram zone.

The camps will commence at 9.30 a.m. and tokens will be issued by medical officers from 8.30 a.m., according to a press release from Tiruchi Corporation.


