Vaccination camps in Tiruchi city today

COVID-19 vaccination camps will be held at the following places in the city on Wednesday:

Shanmuga School, Thiruvadi Street, Srirangam; Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College, Thiruvanaikovil; Holy Cross College; Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College; St.Joseph’s College; Anganwadi Centre, near Viragupettai Overhead Water Tank (OHT); Corporation School, near Sangiliandapuram OHT; Sri Yadukula Sangam Middle School, Edatheru; Holy Redeemers Middle School, Palakkarai; Ponnaiah Higher Secondary School, Irudhayapuram; Corporation School, Mela Kalkandarkottai; Corporation School, Subramaniapuram; Community Centre, Khajamalai Colony; Orchar School, K.K.Nagar; Corporation School, Kamaraj Nagar, Airport; Om Maruthi School, Ashok Nagar, Karumandapam; Little Flower School, Crawford; Corporation School, near Khajapettai OHT; BHM, Melapudur; Anganwadi Centre, Periya Milaguparai; National College, Corporation School, Thennur; Syed Murtuza Higher Secondary School, Palakkarai; Bishop Heber College; St.Francis School, Shanmuga Nagar, Uyyakondan Thirumalai; Anganwadi Centre, Salai Road, Woraiyur; K.A.P.Viswanatham Higher Secondary School, Thillai Nagar; Corporation School, Pandamangalam; All Saint’s School, Woraiyur; SIT, Ariyamangalam; Urumu Dhanalakshmi College, Kattur; Nala Sangam, Sakthi Nagar, Kattur; and Nala Sangam, Kailash Nagar, according to a Corporation release.