Vaccination camps in Tiruchi city today

Three hundred and fifty doses of Covishield will be administered at each of the camps at the following places on Sunday:

Corporation Zonal Office, Srirangam; Anganwadi Centre, North Adayavalanjan, Srirangam;Thiruvanaikovil High School, Sannidhi Street, Thiruvanaikovil; Anganwadi Centre, Venice Street; R.C.School, Butterworth Road; Thevar Hall, West Boulevard Road; Xavier’s School, Varaganeri; Corporation School, Ukkadai Ariyamangalam; Anganwadi Centre, Malligaipuram; Anganwadi Centre, Sangiliandapuram Main Road; Corporation School, Subramaniapuram; Corporation Middle School, Kamaraj Nagar; Kalaimagal School, Edamalaipattipudur; BHM School, Melapudur; Saraswathi Balamandir, Srinivasa Nagar, Vayalur Road; Corporation School, Kuratheru;K.A.P.Viswanatham Higher Secondary School, Thillai Nagar; S.M.Higher Secondary School, Woraiyur; Aurobindo International School, Fathima Nagar, Woraiyur; SIT College, Ariyamangalam; Equitas Gurukul Matric Higher Secondary School, Oil Mill Road, Ariyamangalam; Corporation School, Bhagavathipuram; and Corporation School, Malaikovil.

The camps will begin at 9.30 a.m., a release said.


