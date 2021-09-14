Tiruchirapalli

Vaccination camps in city today

COVID-19 vaccination camps would be held at the following places in the city on Wednessday:

North Devi School, Srirangam; Renga Matriculation School, Raghavendrapuram; Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College; Bharathiar School, Keezha Kondayampettai; Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School, Teppakulam; Anganwadi Centre, Rockfort;Ellai Mariamman Temple complex, Jeeva Nagar; Nathersha Pallivasal; Corporation School, Madhuram grounds, E.B.Road; Xavier’s SchooL, Varaganeri; Sri Yadukula Sangam School, Edatheru; Anganwadi Centre, Mettutheru, Varaganeri; Nagammai Street Library, Mela Kalkandarkottai;Panchayat School, Military Colony; Corporation Middle School, Subramaniapuram; Seven Dolours School, Sangilandapuram;Corporation Park, Mullai Nagar; Nesam Centre,Pudutheru, Sembattu; St.Antony School,Renga Nagar, K.K.Nagar;Anganwadi centre, Mela Panchapur;Corporation School, Khajapettai; Anganwadi Centre,Bharathi Nagar, Thennur; Corporation SChool, Thennur; R.C.School, Uyyakondan Thirumalai; Bishop Heber College; Corporation School, Kuratheru; Anganwadi Centre, Salai Road, Cholarajapuram; S.M.Higher Secondary School, Woraiyur; Anganwadi Centre,Panchavarnaswamy Temple Street;Urumu Dhanalakshmi College, Kattur; Anganwadi Centre, Jaganathapuram, Ariyamangalam; Anganwadi Centre, Malaikovil; and Corporation School, Bhagavathipuram.

Three hundred doses of Covishield would be adminsitered at each of these camps, which would begin at 9.30 a.m., a release said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2021 10:57:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/vaccination-camps-in-city-today/article36462362.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY