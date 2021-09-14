Vaccination camps in city today

COVID-19 vaccination camps would be held at the following places in the city on Wednessday:

North Devi School, Srirangam; Renga Matriculation School, Raghavendrapuram; Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College; Bharathiar School, Keezha Kondayampettai; Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School, Teppakulam; Anganwadi Centre, Rockfort;Ellai Mariamman Temple complex, Jeeva Nagar; Nathersha Pallivasal; Corporation School, Madhuram grounds, E.B.Road; Xavier’s SchooL, Varaganeri; Sri Yadukula Sangam School, Edatheru; Anganwadi Centre, Mettutheru, Varaganeri; Nagammai Street Library, Mela Kalkandarkottai;Panchayat School, Military Colony; Corporation Middle School, Subramaniapuram; Seven Dolours School, Sangilandapuram;Corporation Park, Mullai Nagar; Nesam Centre,Pudutheru, Sembattu; St.Antony School,Renga Nagar, K.K.Nagar;Anganwadi centre, Mela Panchapur;Corporation School, Khajapettai; Anganwadi Centre,Bharathi Nagar, Thennur; Corporation SChool, Thennur; R.C.School, Uyyakondan Thirumalai; Bishop Heber College; Corporation School, Kuratheru; Anganwadi Centre, Salai Road, Cholarajapuram; S.M.Higher Secondary School, Woraiyur; Anganwadi Centre,Panchavarnaswamy Temple Street;Urumu Dhanalakshmi College, Kattur; Anganwadi Centre, Jaganathapuram, Ariyamangalam; Anganwadi Centre, Malaikovil; and Corporation School, Bhagavathipuram.

Three hundred doses of Covishield would be adminsitered at each of these camps, which would begin at 9.30 a.m., a release said.