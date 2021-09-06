Tiruchirapalli

Vaccination camps in city today

COVID-19 vaccination camps would be held at the following places in the city on Tuesday:

Corporation Zonal Office, Srirangam; North Devi School, Srirangam; Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College, Thiruvanaikovil; Bishop Heber Nursery School, Teppakulam; Schwartz Nursery and Primary School, Nandhikovil Street, Teppakulam;; Thevar Hall; Renganathan Park, Mela Kasipalayam; Ramaswamy Thevar Dispensary, Varaganeri; Corporation School, Senthaneerpuram; Corporation School, Valluvar Nagar, Varaganeri; Anganwadi Centre, Arjun Nagar, Mela Kalkandarkottai; Panchayat Union Middle School, Military Colony; Corporation Middle School,, Subramaniapuram; TVS Nagar, Khajamalai; Morais City, Sembattu; Corporation School, Kamaraj Nagar, Airport; M.M.P.School Madurai Main Road; Edamalaipattipudur; Corporation School, Khajapettai;Anganwadi Centre, Syed Nagar, Marsinghpet;National College, Seventh Day Adventist School, Heber Road, Bheema Nagar; Hindu Mission Hospital, Anna Nagar, Thennur; Quaid-e-Milleth School, Azhvarthoppu, Thennur, Francis School, Shanmuga Nagar, Vayalur Road; RC School, Uyyakondan Thirumalai; Corporation School, Kuratheru, Woraiyur; Anganwadi Centre, Salai Road; S.M.Higher Secondary School, Woraiyur; Anganwadi Centre, Kalaiyan Street, Woraiyur; SIT, Ariyamangalam; Anganwadi Centre, Valluvar Nagar and Mukkulathor Primary School, Tiruverumbur. Six hundred and fifty doses of Covishield would be administered at each of these camps.

Four-hundred and ninety doses of Covaxin would be administered at a camps to be held at Krishnamurthy Nagar Park, near SIMCO Meters, K. K. Nagar.

The camps would begin at 9.30 a.m., a Corporation press release said.


