Tiruchirapalli

Vaccination camps in city today

COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at the following vaccination camps in the city on Tuesday:

Covisheld would be administered at the camps to be held at Corporation School opposite to Thennur E. B. office; Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School, Teppakulam; Corporation School, Woraiyur; and Mullai Nagar Park, Airport.

Covaxin would be administered at Corporation Middle School, Subramaniapuram; Corporation School, Kaliyammal Kovil Street, Edamalaipattipudur; TELC Middle School, Kallatheru, and Corporation Middle School, Ukkadai, Ariyamangalam.

The camps will commence at 9.30 a.m, according to a press release from the Tiruchi Corporation.


