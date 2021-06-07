Vaccination camps for Gandhi Market traders

TIRUCHI

07 June 2021 21:41 IST

The district administration on Monday announced a special vaccination drive for Gandhi Market traders and workers.

Special camps would be arranged solely to administer COVID-19 vaccine to those attached to the market, a release from Collector S. Sivarasu said.

All vendors and workers attached to Gandhi Market were requested to get vaccination when the camps were arranged. Otherwise, they would not be permitted to entire the premises once it reopened. The camp was being set up as total lockdown measures were being eased in the district and vendors would begin trade again, the release added.