Tiruchirapalli

Vaccination camps for Gandhi Market traders

The district administration on Monday announced a special vaccination drive for Gandhi Market traders and workers.

Special camps would be arranged solely to administer COVID-19 vaccine to those attached to the market, a release from Collector S. Sivarasu said.

All vendors and workers attached to Gandhi Market were requested to get vaccination when the camps were arranged. Otherwise, they would not be permitted to entire the premises once it reopened. The camp was being set up as total lockdown measures were being eased in the district and vendors would begin trade again, the release added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2021 10:42:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/vaccination-camps-for-gandhi-market-traders/article34755388.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY