Vaccination camps across Tiruchi today

Covishield doses would be administered at the following vaccination camps in the city on Sunday:

Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Srirangam; Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School, Teppakulam; and Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College in Srirangam zone; Maduram Higher Secondary School, East Boulevard Road; Yadukula Sangam Middle School, Eda Street; and Corporation Elementary School, Bhagavathipuram, Tiruverumbur in Ariyamangalam zone; Orchard Matriculation Higher Secondary School, K. K. Nagar; Corporation High School, Mela Kalkandarkottai and Kalaiarangam Mahal in Golden Rock Zone; Corporation Elementary School, Thennur (opposite to EB Office); Little Flower School, Crawford; and Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School, Puthur, K.Abishekapuram zone.

The camps will start at 9.30 a.m. and tokens will be issued by medical officers from 8.30 a.m., a Corporation press release said.