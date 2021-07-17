Tiruchirapalli

Vaccination camps across Tiruchi today

Covishield doses would be administered at the following vaccination camps in the city on Sunday:

Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Srirangam; Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School, Teppakulam; and Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College in Srirangam zone; Maduram Higher Secondary School, East Boulevard Road; Yadukula Sangam Middle School, Eda Street; and Corporation Elementary School, Bhagavathipuram, Tiruverumbur in Ariyamangalam zone; Orchard Matriculation Higher Secondary School, K. K. Nagar; Corporation High School, Mela Kalkandarkottai and Kalaiarangam Mahal in Golden Rock Zone; Corporation Elementary School, Thennur (opposite to EB Office); Little Flower School, Crawford; and Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School, Puthur, K.Abishekapuram zone.

The camps will start at 9.30 a.m. and tokens will be issued by medical officers from 8.30 a.m., a Corporation press release said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 17, 2021 9:26:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/vaccination-camps-across-tiruchi-today/article35385583.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY