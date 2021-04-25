Vaccination camp held

Tiruchi

25 April 2021

A COVID-19 vaccination camp was organised at the City Police office here on Saturday for police personnel and ministerial staff. The camp was organised on the instruction of Commissioner of Police A. Arun.

A government doctor and a team of para-medical staff administered the vaccine to over 60 police personnel and ministerial staff during the camp. Awareness was created among the police personnel on the rapid spread of the viral infection and the safety measures to be taken. Mr. Arun advised those police personnel who were yet to get vaccinated to take the shot, a police press release said.

