Vacation entertainment a costly affair this summer in Tiruchi

Summer vacations have been a mixed bag for families in Tiruchi this year — scorching hot weather, followed by spells of heavy rain over the past couple of weeks. Families with young children have found it tough to keep the holidayers happy without shelling out a big sum on trips to the cinema halls, theme parks or summer camps.

While roadside fitness parks have opened up in the city, children’s playgrounds are getting rarer to spot, especially in residential areas with commercial complexes on the main road, such as Thillai Nagar and Shastri Road.

Parents rue the fact that many public facilities suffer from poor upkeep. “Despite having an advanced theatre and organising programmes on astronomy and related subjects from time to time, the outbuildings of the Anna Science Centre-Planetarium present a sorry sight. The ‘Evolution Park,’ which was launched in 2016, with 36 models of dinosaur species, is inaccessible because it is flooded with rainwater. The authorities should maintain the premises so that it is safe for visitors,” a parent told The Hindu.

The Government Museum, housed in the Rani Mangammal Kolu Mandapam, has yet to open its doors to the public, following extensive renovation carried out on the heritage structure. The museum hall’s refurbishment began in January 2020, but was delayed due to COVID-19 lockdown. The first phase of the makeover ended in 2022. Officials say that funds are yet to be sanctioned for the second stage of civic works.

“Museums can teach students many things outside the classroom setting. Children may miss seeing the artefacts and learn how they are linked to local history if the museum stays closed for such a long period,” said social activist K.C. Neelamegam.

With cinema tickets and in-house snacks costing upwards of ₹1,000 for a family of four, many middle-income families find their budget stretched during vacations.

Private theme parks that have come up in rural pockets outside Tiruchi are not properly connected by public transport.

“Most family groups have to factor in fuel costs for a long drive outside the city before they can plan a trip to any of the venues. Affordability is key to any holiday entertainment,” Mr. Neelamegam said.