HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vacant posts at Karambakudi GH will be filled soon, says Health Minister

November 15, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian inspecting the Karambakudi Government Hospital in Pudukottai on Wednesday.

Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian inspecting the Karambakudi Government Hospital in Pudukottai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A government order to appoint the vacant doctor’s post at Karambakudi Government Hospital in Pudukottai would be issued soon, said Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian here on Wednesday.

The Minister, after inspecting the hospital, said that steps would be taken to appoint doctors and increase the strength of nurses and other staff at the hospital within three months. At present, there are three doctors - two are permanent and one is deputed from a nearby hospital. There are five posts of nurses in the hospital of which a head nurse post is vacant.

The hospital receives at least 450 outpatients in a day, and treats at least 14 inpatients. Following demands, an additional two doctors were deputed from a nearby hospital to run the facility as a 24-hour care hospital.

“Steps would be taken to construct a new building with 50 beds at the hospital,” Mr. Subramanian said. He said that space would be identified to establish a mortuary. Equipment, including a microscope, ultrasound scan and CT scan, would be provided through Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.