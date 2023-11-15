Vacant posts at Karambakudi GH will be filled soon, says Health Minister

November 15, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A government order to appoint the vacant doctor’s post at Karambakudi Government Hospital in Pudukottai would be issued soon, said Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian here on Wednesday.

The Minister, after inspecting the hospital, said that steps would be taken to appoint doctors and increase the strength of nurses and other staff at the hospital within three months. At present, there are three doctors - two are permanent and one is deputed from a nearby hospital. There are five posts of nurses in the hospital of which a head nurse post is vacant.

The hospital receives at least 450 outpatients in a day, and treats at least 14 inpatients. Following demands, an additional two doctors were deputed from a nearby hospital to run the facility as a 24-hour care hospital.

“Steps would be taken to construct a new building with 50 beds at the hospital,” Mr. Subramanian said. He said that space would be identified to establish a mortuary. Equipment, including a microscope, ultrasound scan and CT scan, would be provided through Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation.