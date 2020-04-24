V. Kalathur police station resumes operations from office building

The V. Kalathur police station in Perambalur district, which had been temporarily functioning from a van after a police constable tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has begun to function from its own premises.

The police station did not function in the building since last Friday with revenue officials sanitising the entire building spraying disinfectants at periodic intervals since then.

All police personnel attached to V. Kalathur station, Home Guards and volunteers attached to it were immediately asked to be in quarantine and subject themselves to COVID-19 tests. As an ad hoc arrangement, the Perambalur district police authorities arranged a vehicle from which the V. Kalathur station began to function as the building had to be completely sanitised for few days.

The police vehicle was stationed close to the station building where spraying of disinfectants was carried out by sanitary workers every day. Skeletal strength from other police station was deployed at V. Kalathur police station. Police sources said the V. Kalathur police station began functioning from the its building since Wednesday.

A team of five police personnel led by a Sub Inspector was being deployed in shifts to man the station. The police personnel have been provided with masks. The Constable who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently undergoing treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Government ,Headquarters Hospital in Tiruchi.