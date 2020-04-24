V. Kalathur police station in Tiruchi resumes operations from office building

The V. Kalathur police station in Perambalur district, which had been temporarily functioning from a van after a police constable tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has begun to function from its own premises.

The police station did not function in the building since last Friday with revenue officials sanitising the entire building and spraying disinfectants at periodic intervals since then.

Also read: Coronavirus India lockdown Day 31 updates | April 24, 2020

All police personnel, Home Guards and volunteers attached to V. Kalathur station were immediately asked to be in quarantine and subject themselves to COVID 19 tests.

As an ad-hoc arrangement, the Perambalur district police authorities arranged a vehicle from which the V. Kalathur station began to function.

The police vehicle was stationed close to the station building where spraying of disinfectants was carried out by sanitary workers every day.

Skeletal strength from another police station was deployed at V.Kalathur. Police sources said the V. Kalathur police station had begun to function from its building since Wednesday.

A team of five police personnel led by a Sub-Inspector was deployed in shifts to man the station. The police personnel have been provided with masks.

The Constable who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently undergoing treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital headquarters in Tiruchi.