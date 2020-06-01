Uzhavar Sandhai opens at Anna Nagar

The Uzhavar Sandhai at Anna Nagar, one of the well patronised farmers’ markets in the city, reopened after a gap of about 10 weeks on Monday.

It was one among the three Uzhavar Sandahis that were closed days prior to the lockdown that came into being on March 25. The farmers, who usually sell vegetables at Anna Nagar, were asked to shift to the Central Bus Stand. The district administration opened a temporary market at Anna Nagar on the Uzhavar Sandhai open ground to accommodate the retail traders of Gandhi Market, which was closed to prevent large scale congregation of people to buy vegetables and fruits.

But ever since the closure of Uzhavar Sandhais, there had been voices in support of reopening. They claimed that the space available at Uzhavar Sandhais was suitable to enforce social distancing norms. Moreover, only a group of farmers set up shops at the temporary market at the Central Bus Stand. They also urged the Collector to reopen the Uzhavar Sandhais.

Since, public transport resumed on Monday, the temporary markets at the Central Bus Stand and the Chathiram Bus Stand were closed. Following this, the Uzhavar Sandhai at Anna Nagar resumed its function from Monday. Similarly, the temporary market, which had been functioning at Chathiram Bus Stand, was shifted to St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School.

“It is a good homecoming for us. The business is dull as many of our regular customers were not aware of the change. We hope that business will pick up in the days to come,” said B. Pushpa, a farmer at Uzhavar Sandhai at Anna Nagar.

In the absence of bus transport, many farmers could not bring their produce to the markets in Tiruchi. There would be no problem hereafter as the bus services had begun on Monday, she said.