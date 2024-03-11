Uzhavar Sandhai opened at Gandhigramam in Karur

March 11, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KARUR

Karur Mayor V. Kavitha inaugurated a Uzhavar Sandhai at Poonga Salai at Gandhigramam in Karur on Monday.

The sandhai, with 16 shops, has been established at cost of ₹60 lakh. Each shop has been provided with electronic weighing scales. Amenities such as toilets and drinking water supply have been provided at the sandhai. Farmers from Thanthoni and Krishnarayapuram taluk will benefit from the Uzhavar Sandhai.

This is the sixth Uzhavar Sandhai in the district after Karur, Kulithalai, Velayuthampalayam, Pallapatti, and Vengadmedu. On an average, 46 tonnes of vegetables are sold every day through the sandhais functioning under the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business. About 250 farmers and over 5,000 consumers benefit through the markets.