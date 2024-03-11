GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uzhavar Sandhai opened at Gandhigramam in Karur

March 11, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau
The Uzhavar Sandhai which was opened at Gandhigramam in Karur on Monday.

The Uzhavar Sandhai which was opened at Gandhigramam in Karur on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Karur Mayor V. Kavitha inaugurated a Uzhavar Sandhai at Poonga Salai at Gandhigramam in Karur on Monday.

The sandhai, with 16 shops, has been established at cost of ₹60 lakh. Each shop has been provided with electronic weighing scales. Amenities such as toilets and drinking water supply have been provided at the sandhai. Farmers from Thanthoni and Krishnarayapuram taluk will benefit from the Uzhavar Sandhai.

This is the sixth Uzhavar Sandhai in the district after Karur, Kulithalai, Velayuthampalayam, Pallapatti, and Vengadmedu. On an average, 46 tonnes of vegetables are sold every day through the sandhais functioning under the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business. About 250 farmers and over 5,000 consumers benefit through the markets.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / agriculture / fruit and vegetable

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.