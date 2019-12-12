Uyyakondan riverfront project picks up pace

Work on the Uyyakondan riverfront development project, funded by the Smart City Mission has picked up pace and will be completed in 10 months. The project, which began in January 2019, has been taken up at an estimate of ₹17.56 crore and will feature three public parks in a two-kilometre stretch.

The three parks, on the left bank of the irrigation channel, will feature a walkway, a park with fountains and an open-air amphitheatre where art and cultural shows would be held.

The amphitheatre can accommodate about 200 persons.

“A total of 430 granite stone benches would be placed across the three parks. The entire 2.6 km stretch will be landscaped and the walking tracks will be laid for residents to use,” said G. Kumaresan, Executive Engineer, Tiruchi City Corporation.

Roads to be relaid

Along with the walkways, the roads on the left bank would be relaid, to improve mobility. An important aspect of the redevelopment project is the construction of toilets, to ensure that the surroundings are kept clean.

“A plan to install several e-toilets is in the works. It will be done soon,” an on-site supervisor said.

The work site from MGR statue to Kuzhumayi Amman Temple has been divided into four parts to carry out works simultaneously.

Although the work had slowed down owing to recent rains, it will be completed soon, officials said.

Work on construction of retaining wall and bio-fencing along the canal is also under way, the bio-fencing will be established for 2,600 metres along the canal in order to prevent people from littering while the retaining wall will extend for 585 metres.

Other interesting fixtures include a pergola - an outdoor garden feature forming a shaded walkway, landscaping and three branch channel culverts to ensure that the water from the canal flows into the appropriate channels, the supervisor said.

Security features

Other features are three elaborately decorated entrances, with rooms for caretakers and security personnel, CCTV cameras for safety and surveillance, seven borewells have been dug to supply water for the parks, three drinking water systems, lighting fixtures within the parks and along the roadside.

“The parks will be an important attraction for locals and tourists alike when it is completed,” Mr. Kumaresan said.