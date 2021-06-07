Uyyakondan river front project nearing completion

Funded by Smart City Mission, it began in January 2019

The Uyyakondan river front development project, undertaken by Tiruchi Corporation with the aim of beautifying the banks of the 1,000-year old canal, is nearing completion.

Senior officials said three parks and other facilities planned under the project would be thrown open to the public by next month.

While the project was delayed due to the lockdown as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19 in 2020 and this year, work had resumed and would be completed within the next few weeks.

The project, funded by Smart City Mission, began in January 2019, was taken up at an estimate of ₹17.56 crore and would feature three public parks in a 2-km stretch. The parks located on the left bank of the irrigation channel would have a walkway, fountains and an open-air amphitheatre with a capacity to accommodate about 200 people.

As many as 430 granite stone benches would be placed across the three parks. The entire 2.6-km stretch would be landscaped and the walking tracks would be laid for residents.

Along with the walkways, the roads on the left bank would be relaid to improve mobility. “The work is under way and pavements using concete blocks are being laid,” a senior official of the civic body told The Hindu.

Other interesting fixtures included a pergola, an outdoor garden feature forming a shaded walkway, landscaping and three branch channel culverts to ensure that the water from the canal flowed into appropriate channels.

Elaborately decorated entrances with rooms for caretakers and security personnel, CCTV cameras for safety and surveillance, seven borewells to supply water for the parks, three drinking water systems, lighting fixtures within the parks and along the roadside were other important features.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian said 80% of the work had been completed. “Despite some delays due to COVID-19, we are back on track. The work is expected to be completed soon.”