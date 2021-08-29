Uyyakondan project: public park inaugurated

TIRUCHI

29 August 2021

It has been constructed at a cost of ₹1.90 crore and features a walkway

A portion of the Uyyakondan Riverfront Development Project constituting one of the three parks along the canal’s banks has been thrown open to the public.

According to plans drawn up under Smart Cities Mission, four parks, including an amphitheatre, are to be established at a cost of ₹17.56 crore. Three parks are located between Chettipalam bridge towards Kuzhumayi Amman Temple and the remaining one is next to Thennur Uzhavar Sandhai.

The park near Uzhavar Sandhai, which consists of a walking path of around 500 metres, was inaugurated by Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru inaugurated on Sunday.

The park has been constructed at a cost of ₹1.90 crore and features a walkway laid with paver blocks and granite chairs. A special feature are the granite pillars and statues made by artisans commissioned especially for the project.

A jallikattu bull and a fountain feature depicting a pair of fish have also been installed. There are manicured lawns, flowering plants planted on either side of the walking path and colourful pictures of birds and animals painted by artists.

Work is under way for establishment of more parks on the other side of the Chettipalam bridge. A concrete pathway, an amphitheatre that can accommodate 200 people, lawns, fountains, and streetlights figure are among other features. Bio-fencing of around 2,600 metres along the canal has also been done in order to prevent people from littering the canal.

Officials of the Tiruchi Corporation say the other parks will also be opened to the public soon. “More than 80% of the work is completed. Some minor works are pending and will be completed soon,” a senior civic official adds.