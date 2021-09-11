Uyyakondan canal to be renovated fully

It will be rehabilitated at a cost of ₹426 crore to protect it from impacts of urbanisation

The State government plans a complete renovation and rehabilitation of the Uyyakondan canal so as to arrest the sewage flow into it.

In an informal chat with reporters here after inaugurating the plantation of 1.25 lakh saplings at Mela Vadugapatti, Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru said that sewage was being let into the Uyyakondan canal at various places. To find a permanent solution, the Public Works Department (PWD) had decided to execute a rehabilitation project. According to preliminary estimates, it was expected that the project would cost ₹426 crore. The entire stretch of the canal from Pettavaithalai in Karur district to Vazhavanthankottai in Thanjavur district would be renovated and rehabilitated so as to protect the canal from the impacts of urbanisation.

Collector S. Sivarasu would hold a meeting with the senior PWD and Corporation officials on Monday. All issues related to the canal would be discussed in detail so as to list out the works to be taken up, Mr. Nehru said.

Mr. Sivarasu said that it was found that sewage was being let out into the canal at 32 points along the 15-km long city stretch. The proposed meeting would discuss the ways and means to protect the water for irrigation from urban pollution. Based on it, a Detailed Project Report would be prepared.

The canal, which was believed to have been developed about 1,000-year ago in Chola period, is facing the onslaught of urban pollution for several years. The canal, which originates from the Cauvery river near Pettavaithalai, traverses for about 70 km via Puthur weir, Anna Nagar, Palakkarai and Vazhavanthankottai in Thanjavur district. It irrigates over 32,000 acres. It also feeds over 36 small and big irrigation tanks in Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts.

But rapid urbanisation has caused heavy pollution of the canal. Solid waste is also dumped at several points.

Attempts had been made in the recent past to rehabilitate the city stretch of the canal. The PWD implemented a rehabilitation project at an estimate of ₹11.50 crore and constructed retaining walls on a 1,250-metre stretch near Palakkarai a few years ago.

Pat for Young Indians

Earlier, Mr. Nehru applauded the participation of Young Indians (Yi) Tiruchi, a part of Confederation of Indian Industry, in raising the plantation under the Miyawaki method of urban forestry, in Bikshandarkoil.

He presented mementos to Kaveri Annamalai, chair, Yi, Tiruchi chapter; Pradeep, co-chair; Gopinath Kumaran, chair- rural initiatives; and members of CII and Yi in appreciation of their efforts to raise the urban forest.