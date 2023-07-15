July 15, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In an effort to prevent residents from dumping waste into the Uyyakondan canal, the Tiruchi Corporation has planned to erect tall fences on its banks.

The proposal was mooted following complaints from the public and activists over extensive pollution due to dumping of waste into the Uyyakondan.

Officials believe that the erection of the fence atop the retaining walls on both sides of the canal would prevent dumping of waste by residents and commercial establishments in congested areas like Palakkarai and Alwarthope.

The stretch of canal near the service road of the Palakkarai bridge across Uyyakondan, situated between Paruppukara Street and NM Street has been subjected to heavy pollution. Similarly, a portion near Anna Nagar is also polluted by household wastes.

“Since the portion of the canal is not fenced, people are throwing waste wrapped in plastic covers into the waterbody,” said a sanitary inspector.

Around 8 km of the canal, which flows through the city faces similar threats. Houses located in residential areas along the banks of the river have become a major cause of pollution.

A design has been prepared to increase the height of the fence in order to prevent people from throwing waste into the canal. “A preliminary design has been completed. Once the funds are sourced, the stretch of the canal will be fenced,” said a senior Corporation official.

Though the banks passing through Raja Colony, Anna Nagar, Kulimikkarai and Alwarthope localities are covered, the fences are not tall enough to prevent dumping. To curb the menace, the civic body plans to erect similar fences in pollution-prone areas as well.

The Water Resource Department would also carry out a desilting drive soon to ensure the free flow of water. The inflow of drainage is expected to reduce once the properties on the banks were covered by the underground drainage project.