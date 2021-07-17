Uyyakondan canal road gets a makeover

TIRUCHI

17 July 2021 21:04 IST

concrete pathway has been laid on north bank road

The north bank of Uyyakondan canal sports a new look now thanks to the Riverfront Redevelopment Project.

A concrete pathway has been laid on the north bank road which was in a sorry state prior to the redevelopment project. It was ridden with potholes, uneven asphalting and had no street lights. “We would avoid taking this road past sundown. If we had to go to that part of the city, we will leave in the morning, finish work and return before noon,” said a resident.

Advertising

Advertising

The area has witnessed development recently - there are a few residential complexes and a school. Residents of several villages outside of the corporation limits also use the road as a short route to reach Bharathisadan Salai and Collector’s Office Road. However, there were very few street lights on this road.

Similarly, during Masi month, a propitiatory offering is given at the Kuzhumayi Amman Temple as part of an annual festival and thousands gather to witness it and offer their prayers to the Goddess. With the road being narrow and uneven, it would become choked with traffic.

Now, with the road relaid, the residents and devotees can travel safely and with ease. Under the riverfront redevelopment, undertaken at a cost of ₹17.56 crore, three public parks have been planned on a two-km stretch. The parks located on the left bank of the irrigation channel would have a walkway, fountains and an open-air amphitheatre with a capacity to accommodate about 200 people. The work on the parks and amphitheatre is also nearing completion. “We should be ready to inaugurate it in a few weeks,” a corporation official said.