Uttathur Panchayat made containment zone

Uttathur panchayat was declared a containment zone on Sunday after over 20 residents tested positive. Only outlets selling groceries and other essentials will be allowed to remain open and residents must stay indoor, officials said.
Panchayat president Indira Arivazhagan said 500 villagers took part in a health camp and 72 showed symptoms. Among them, 25 tested positive. However, most patients were asymptomatic. “Twenty-four of them have been sent for home quarantine. Only one remains in hospital.”
Collector S. Sivarasu visited the village and inspected disinfection exercise before declaring the area a containment zone, she said.
Panchayat conservancy workers were sanitising all areas and collecting garbage from those who were in home quarantine separately. “The individuals are being monitored by a health officer at a school, converted into a quarantine facility until their test results arrive,” Ms. Arivazhagan added.
