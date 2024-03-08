GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Uttarakhand team’s Yuva Sangam trip concludes in Tiruchi

March 08, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The tour of 50 delegates and five members from Uttarakhand to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, organised as part of the fourth phase of the Yuva Sangam student exchange programme, concluded at the Indian Institute of Information Technology - Tiruchi (IIIT-T) on Friday.

Former cricketer Anil Kumble, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIIT-T, connected with the students via video conference at the valedictory ceremony. N.V.S.N. Sarma, director, spoke.

The institution has been designated as the nodal centre for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the fourth leg of Yuva Sangam under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) initiative.

The Uttarakhand delegation visited historic monuments in Thanjavur, Chennai, Puducherry, Rameswaram, and Tiruchi, and met senior officials of leading institutions there.

According to an official statement, IIIT-T is paired with HNB Garhwal University, Srinagar, Uttarakhand, which will host the Yuva Sangam delegation from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The reciprocal visit to Uttarakhand will be organised later in the month. Over 7,000 applications had been received from young people in the age group of 18-30, said the statement.

