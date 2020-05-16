‘Utilise web-based training’

THANJAVUR

16 May 2020 17:44 IST

The District Employment and Career Guidance Cell has called upon students preparing for competitive examinations to utilise training offered through the website: http://taminaducareerservices.tn.gov.in

Those who wish to join the course must register by submitting their name, address, WhatsApp number and the competitive examination of their choice by sending an e-mail to: studycircletnj@gmail.com or to 96983 64676 on or before May 18, according to a press release.

