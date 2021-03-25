Users of temple lands support DMK, says association

The All Religious Institution Property Users Association has declared that it would support the DMK alliance in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The association’s State organiser, S. Natarajan in a statement has announced that for several decades many families reside or have taken on lease land belonging to the temples, mutts, charitable trusts, Wakf Board and churches for cultivation.

They have been facing severe hardships during the last few years as the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department had effected a steep hike in the rent/lease amount to be remitted by the users and was insisting that the increased amount should be remitted at once. The Department had even gone to the extent of exercising the powers granted to it under sections 78 and 79 of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Act which was challenged by the association legally.

At this juncture, the ruling AIADMK government passed a government order for the issuance of ‘free pattas’ to the users of temple lands in the State. However, those belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party and other Hindutva organisations had obtained an interim stay against the said GO at the High Court, he said.

The association organised a conference in Chennai to highlight the plight of the temple land users and to seek political support for their demands. The DMK and its allies in the Democratic Progressive Front attended the conference and extended their support to the association.

They had also included an assurance in their respective election manifestos that the problems faced by the TNARIP Users Association would be solved once they were elected to power. Hence the association has decided to back the DMK-front in the forthcoming elections, he added.