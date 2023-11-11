HamberMenu
User fee collected at temporary parking lots amid Deepavali

November 11, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna

Anticipating festive crowds on commercial streets, Tiruchi Corporation has streamlined parking facilities for the shoppers, where a user fee is being charged.

Vacant spaces in Singarathope and Teppakulam are being utilised for parking vehicles to prevent people from parking their vehicles on the roads. A parking fee of ₹20 for two-wheelers and ₹40 for four-wheelers is being collected from the users at the parking spaces set up for a week until the festival.

Around 500 two-wheelers can be accommodated at Yaanaikulam ground in Singarathope, 1,000 two-wheelers and 200 four-wheelers at Bishop Heber School grounds in Teppakulam, 50 four-wheelers at railway parking space near Fort station, and 250 four-wheelers at Corporation’s vacant land near Holy Cross College.

However, a section of residents complain that there is no credibility as they are not provided with proper receipts with the Corporation stamp, date and time. “Instead of a receipt, users are given a card with our vehicle number written on it. We are not aware of who is collecting the fee since there is no stamp,” said K.C. Neelamegam, an environmental activist.

“The user fee is being collected even if the vehicle is left parked for a few hours. Users ought to be charged based on how long they park. The authorities should take action to regulate the initiative,” he added.

When contacted, a senior Corporation official said the civic body has been collecting user fees for the vehicles parked at the temporary parking spaces for the past few years, and as of yet, no theft or damage has been reported.

