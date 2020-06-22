Use technology to explore possibilities, Smriti Irani tells Karur textile exporters

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Monday assured handloom textile exporters of Karur that the Centre would support all sections of the textile industry in finding solutions to surmount challenges.

“We have faced challenges time and again. The government wants to partner with you to find solutions for every issue,” she said during an online interaction with handloom textile exporters of Karur here on Monday.

Referring to certain issues raised by the exporters, Ms.Irani urged them to be specific so that she can help find solutions or follow up with the Ministries concerned.

Responding to an issued flagged by an industry representatives, Ms. Irani urged the exporters to come up with a base paper detailing specific problems faced by the exporters, country-wise so that holistic and long-term solutions could be found.

The industry representative had observed that small exporters were trying to find buyers in the United States and Europe but face a lot of certification and compliance issues. “The process is very expensive, which small exporters cannot afford,” he said.

To a plea for establishing a design development centre and fashion institute in Karur, Ms.Irani urged the industry to explore ways to collaborate with the nearest National Institute of Fashion Technology, by going digital. “It is time to look at new possibilities, leveraging technology,” she observed.

Convention centre

Responding to request for support to establish a convention centre in Karur, Ms.Irani suggested that the industry in South India could come together to create such a facility. The Karur handlooms home textiles and made-ups exporters are free to form any organisation of their own, she said while responding to a complaint that Karur exporters voice often went unheard.

“We will engage with all sections of the textile industry,” she assured.

When her support was sought in exploring possibilities for supplying to the Defence sector, she urged the industry representatives to identify specific products. She also requested the industry to identify the skill-level that would be required for its workforce, especially in comparison to their competitors from other countries, when a suggestion was aired to set up a skill development centre in the town to train unskilled workers.

‘Atlas’ M. Nachimuthu, president, Karur Exporters Association, said the Karur handloom home textile and made-ups industry has evolved into a modern textile cluster, with over 750 MSME units, from being just a cottage industry. Exports from Karur, mostly to the USA and the Europe, was valued at ₹5000 crore a year. The integrated textile park was among the best and accounted for exports worth around ₹600 crore, he said and called for the Centre’s support to the industry so that the town could move to the “next level”.