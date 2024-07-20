ADVERTISEMENT

‘Use technology to ensure safety at workplace’

Published - July 20, 2024 08:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The importance of adopting safety practices at workplaces and employing latest technologies to ensure workers safety were discussed at a seminar on ‘Safety excellence by adherence to safety measures and advanced artificial intelligence,’ organised jointly by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health and the Tamil Nadu Chapter of the National Safety Council, here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the seminar, M.V. Senthilkumar, Director of Industrial Safety and Health, emphasised the importance of adopting safety practices, advanced technologies and artificial intelligence at workplace. He said he would give equality priority for the safety of all contract workers and regular employees.

M. Venkatachalam, Director (Power), NLCIL, urged the management to promote a safety culture in their work environment. I. Kamalakannan, General Manager and Manager of Factory, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Tiruchi, highlighted the safety measures such as the advanced technologies implemented by BHEL for certain high-risk activities like confined space, high-pressure testing, etc.

R. Siddharthan, Additional Director of Industrial Safety and Health, Tiruchi, and R.Vimala, Joint Director, spoke.

Experts from various agencies highlighted topics such as safety in work at heights; AI-based safety and confined spaces; machinery and material handling safety; electrical safety; and healthy lifestyle.

Around 650 participants from various factories and construction fields participated in the seminar, according to an official press release.

