Use rural godowns, farmers told

NAGAPATTINAM

Farmers have been advised to store their products free of cost at the rural godowns operated by the Regulated Market Committee, and avail themselves of the utility of interest-free loans.

The 20 rural godowns under the purview of the Regulated Markets at Kuttalam, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Vedaranyam, Tirupoondi, Nagapattinam and Kilvelur can be utilised to store farm produce for 30 days free of cost. The duration of storage could be extended to 180 days.

The 20 godowns with a combined capacity to store 15,120 tonnes of agricultural produce have space to accommodate stock of 1,272 metric tonnes. There are also 63 tarpaulins availble.

On the directive of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the one percent market fee on the value of produce charged for 30 days will not be levied.

Pledge loan of up to ₹ 3 lakh would be extended on the produce without interest for a duration of 30 days, Collector Praveen P. Nair said in a press release.The Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business will also make arrangements for transport of produce from the agricultural fields to the godown. The facilities are in place for sale of green gram, urad dal and paddy in the godowns, the press release said.