Seed Day was observed by agricultural institutions here on Tuesday to raise awareness among farmers on the importance of using quality seeds.

More than 50 seed producers from various parts of the district participated and interacted with scientists at an event hosted by the Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College and Research Institute (ADAC&RI). They visited seed production fields.

S.Sundareswaran, Director (Seeds), Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, explained how farmers can become entrepreneurs by producing seeds so as to double their income. K.Sivasubramaniyam, Dean, Agricultural College and Research Institute, Kudimiyanmalai, said maintaining quality parameters in seed production will result in higher yield.

P.Masilamani, Dean, ADAC&RI, spoke.

The Sugarcane Research Station, Sirugamani. observed Seed Day in association with TNAU. Mr. Sundareswaran presided over the event held at Sirugamani and urged farmers to use quality seeds to get assured yield. S. Sundaralingam, Professor (seeds), elaborated the procedure to be followed in seed processing. V. Ramakrishnan, Seed Certification Officer, spoke on seed registration and inspection fees for seed production among farmers.

More than 70 farmers witnessed an exhibition hosted by Sugarcane Research Station and private companies. V. Ambethgar, Director, Tamil Nadu Rice Research Institute, Aduthurai, L. Chithra, Professor and Head, Sugarcane Research Station, and R. Nageswari, Assistant Professor (Agronomy), participated.