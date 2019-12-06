‘Use online system to get plan approvals’

TIRUCHI

City residents planning to construct houses less than 1,200 square feet in area in approved plots can henceforth obtain building plan approvals online.

The Tiruchi City Corporation has called upon city residents to make use of the online system for grant of building plan approvals for house construction. In a statement issued on Thursday, the Corporation pointed out that the process of issue of building plan approvals has been simplified under the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules 2019, which came into force in February.

The State government has issued an order to reduce the time taken by local bodies for issue of plan approvals for houses to be built on DTCP approved or Tamil Nadu Housing Board plots. Accordingly plan approvals would be issued online for houses of 1,200 square feet in area on approved layouts, plots or Tamil Nadu Housing Board plots measuring 2,500 square feet based on documents and without any inspection.

According to Corporation sources, the software for issue of the online system has been commissioned in the civic body recently and they have started receiving applications. The sources indicated that the applications would be processed within two or three days and the plan approvals would be issued expeditiously.

The software integration works have been completed fully and brought into operation. Hence city residents can utilise the system, Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian said.

However, the Corporation has warned residents against making any deviations from the plan approvals or other violations. It also cautioned people against attempting to get approvals based bogus or wrong documents. If such cases are detected, the approvals would be revoked. Besides, the licence of the building surveyor concerned would be cancelled and criminal action would be initiated.

The Corporation authorities also said that the engineer nominated by the applicant would be fully responsible for the structural stability and other safety aspects of the buildings.