Use of demolition waste as base for football ground opposed

Attempts to use debris of demolished building to develop a football ground at District Sports Stadium here has met with opposition.

In a memorandum sent to the Collector and other officials involved in the development works, a group of former football players alleged that the use of demolition waste for setting up the football field would prove fatal to sportspersons once the top layer got eroded due to usage and rain.

Endorsing their claim, former Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu official Mohan of Thanjavur said that usually red sand, granite gravel and sand should be used for formation of the play area.

The football ground is being developed at a cost of ₹7.59 crore allotted by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.