Use of banned plastic bags continues unbated in Tiruchi

August 12, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Despite Tiruchi Corporation’s stringent enforcement of the ban on non-biodegradable plastic items, its usage continues to plague the city.

Be it markets, eateries, or roadside vendors, the use of banned plastic bags is common in many outlets. Persistent usage of plastic bags by small-scale vendors is often found to be a consequence of either a lack of awareness or unaffordable alternatives.

Plastic wastes are visible not just in landfills but also on roadsides and in drainage systems, obstructing wastewater flow. Single-use plastic bags, which are still commonly used by small-scale vendors selling flowers, fruits, and vegetables, account for a major portion of the waste generated.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to small business owners, only a few customers bring their own bags. For instance, at the roadside flower shop in Thennur, a flower vendor asked their customers whether they had a bag. When the response was negative, she immediately pulled out single-use plastic covers to hand over the purchased items to the respective customers.

The local vendors claim there are no affordable alternatives. “Plastic carry bags are easily available in stores at a minimal cost of ₹50 for a pack of 100 covers whereas paper bags are ₹5 a piece. Moreover, plastic covers are used to retain the freshness of flowers and vegetables,” said S. Rajeshwari, a vendor near Crawford. “Plastic bags are here to stay unless manufacturing is stopped and cheaper replacements are easily available,” she added.

G. Kumaran, a fruit vendor at the Central Bus Stand, claimed that the yellow cloth bag vending machine installed at the Collectorate complex had worked well only for a month. “The machine should be installed in many locations, including bus stands, markets and temples, to bring down the usage of plastic bags,” he added.

A Corporation senior official said efforts to curb the use of banned plastic items have been persistent, and that there has been a perceptible progress. “We’ve been conducting regular checks, and will take stringent action against violators,” he added.

Meanwhile, cloth bags are being distributed at temples and markets to the public to sensitise the importance of using environment-friendly products. Awareness programmes are also planned by the civic body to help people adapt to the change.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.