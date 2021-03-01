‘Use mobile app to lodge election-related complaints’

Tiruvarur

01 March 2021 18:20 IST

The District Election Officer (DEO) and Collector V. Santha has called upon the electorate to utilise the mobile application – eVIGIL – to lodge election-related grievances/complaints.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, the DEO said that eVIGIL developed by the Election Commission of India could be downloaded through the Google Playstore.

The application has been designed in such a manner that photographs or videos could be annexed with the complaint. Such complaints with respect to the violation of the election model code of conduct or any other grievances relating to the conduct of the elections could also be lodged over the phone by dialling 1950, she added.

The complaints received through the mobile application or through phone by the Control Room staff would be forwarded to the concerned officials and necessary actions would be initiated immediately.

Stating that the following officials have been designated as the Returning Officers (ROs) for the Assembly Constituencies indicated against their positions, Ms. Santha urged the political party representatives, electorates and the government officials to extend their cooperation for the smooth conduct of the election process.

The ROs for the four Assembly Segments falling in the Tiruvarur district are: District Supply Officer, Tiruvarur (94450 00295) – Thiruthuraipoondi; Revenue Divisional Officer, Mannargudi (94450 00463) – Mannargudi; RDO, Tiruvarur (94450 00464) – Tiruvarur and Assistant Commissioner (Excise), Tiruvarur (94434 86537) – Nannilam.

Pointing out that flying squad, static surveillance teams and video surveillance teams have been formed to keep watch on the compliance of MCC by those involved in the election process, the DEO called upon the political parties to desist from campaigning between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.

The political parties have also been directed to remove/whitewash the election-related graffiti/party related announcements put up by them on the walls of government/public or private buildings and to avoid putting up graffiti on private walls without obtaining prior permission from the concerned officials, she added.