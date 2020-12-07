Use chemicals sparingly, cotton farmers told

Farmers were advised by experts not to use more chemicals unless there was no alternative to protect soil biodiversity during an interactive workshop organised by the Cotton Research Station at Veppanthattai on Saturday, as part of World Soil Day celebration.

K. Valliappan, Principal, Thanthai Roever Institute of Agriculture and Rural Development, explained to a gathering of farmers how a variety of organisms in the soil created healthy ecosystem to maintain bio-diversity, especially in cotton and maize farming.

Associate Professor and Head, Cotton Research Station, Somasundaram, elaborated on the speciality of black soils of Veppanthattai owing to water holding capacity of 51 percent.

Advocating soil testing to understand more about its properties, Prof. Somasundaram said the black soil could be further enriched with organic manure. Increase of air, water and nutrients to plants in black soil, protection of top soil with mulch or cover crops, cotton and maize residue management, crop rotation and conservation agriculture were among the topics he spoke about on the occasion.

K. Sakthivel, Assistant Professor, apprised the farmers about various kinds of green manure crops to keep the soil healthy. R. Raja Priya, Teaching Assistant -Agronomy, handled a session on organic farming and vermin composting.

During the interaction session, Kandasamy, a farmer sought to know eco-friendly ways of controlling the problematic weed Cyanotis Cristata.

Scientists explained that the mechanical weeding way could be followed.

A drawing competition titled ‘Kind Bhumibol Adulyadej's Legacy in Soil Health Management’ was conducted for students as part of the workshop.