Usage of ‘single use’ plastic products to attract fine

A minimum fine of ₹100 will be levied for usage of one-time use and throw plastic products in small business/commercial establishments, according to Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver.

Disclosing this here on Monday, the Collector said that a sum of ₹1,000 would be collected as fine from medium size business/commercial establishments including grocery and medicine stores, ₹10,000 from commercial complexes and textile shops and ₹25,000 as first time fine for storing and distributing/selling of such banned products within the Thanjavur Corporation domain.

Earlier, the Collector flagged of a rally by college students to create awareness about the negative impacts of environment unfriendly plastic product usage, from near the Thanjavur Railway Junction to the Anna Centenary Building near the Rajah Mirasdar Government Hospital. Corporation Mayor S. Ramanathan, Commissioner K. Saravanakumar and others participated in the awareness rally.