Urns containing human bones unearthed

Vedaranyam

19 March 2020 22:14 IST

Two mud urns containing human bones were unearthed by workers while digging a canal at Nadukattu in Chettipulam Panchayat near Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district on Wednesday. The workers employed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme were deployed for digging the canal when the urns were found. The antiquity of the urns of five feet height could not be established immediately by officials.

A revenue department team arrived at the spot and took possession of the urns and its contents.

Advertising

Advertising