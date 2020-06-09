Urn like structure found

An urn-like burial structure found on Ayyanarkulam tank bed at Kattayankadu village in Thanjavur.

THANJAVUR

09 June 2020 23:29 IST

An urn-like structure was found on Ayyanarkulam tank bed at Kattayankadu village near Peravurani in the district on Monday.

The existence of the structure came to light on Monday afternoon when an earthmover was pressed into service to level the tank bed. Immediately, the desilting work, taken up at a cost of ₹1 lakh, was suspended and the revenue officials were informed about the findings.

On hearing the news, students from archaeology department, Tamil University, Thanjavur, and Peravurani MLA M. Govindarasu visited the site and inspected the structure. Local residents claimed that a similar structure was spotted near the tank in 1996 during construction work.

