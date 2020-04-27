Urn like object found near Kottur

A urn-like object was unearthed at an irrigation channel near Kottur in Tiruvarur district on Saturday.

The existence of the structure came to light when two farmers, Ravichandran and Pasupathy of Naruvali Kalappal hamlet in Kulamanickam village panchayat in Kottur Panchayat Union, were scooping sand from an irrigation channel for their field nearby where they had taken up banana cultivation.

On hearing some strange sound while digging they cleared the sand carefully and found a pot like object buried in the channel bed. Subsequently, they informed the Revenue officials about the find.

A team of officials led by the Tahsildar, Mannargudi, Karthik and Kalappal Police Station inspector, Suganthi rushed to the village and attempted to retrieve the pot, in vain.

Subsequently, they collected the objects found in the pot and the broken pieces of the `urn’ and took them to the Taluk Office, sources said.