Urban Primary Health Centre to be rebuilt at a cost of ₹1.5 crore

Published - November 20, 2024 08:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor M. Anbuazhagan inspects the UPHC at Beerangi Kulam in Tiruchi.

Mayor M. Anbuazhagan inspects the UPHC at Beerangi Kulam in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Tiruchi City Corporation has planned to rebuild the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) at Beerangi Kulam at a cost of ₹1.5 crore.  

Originally built in the 1950s as a maternity ward, it was converted into a UPHC. It presently caters to a population of around 48,000 people from Ibrahim Park, West Boulevard Road, Big Saurashtra Street, Vellai Vetrilakara Street, and other areas.  

On an average, the UPHC attends to 200 outpatients, 60 pregnant women, and performs 10 deliveries daily. 

A fully-furnished maternity ward with 10 beds for pregnant women has been planned for postnatal and antenatal care.  The new UPHC will also accommodate an accident and emergency ward, a medical laboratory, vaccine and medicine storage room, ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ facilities, provide counselling for teenagers, reproductive healthcare treatment, and general healthcare for male patients.   

“There are also plans to construct a community health centre with an operation theatre and maternity ward at Beerangi Kulam, as well. It will be taken up after the new UPHC comes up,“ said City Health Officer M. Vijay Chandran.  

Published - November 20, 2024 08:12 pm IST

